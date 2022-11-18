ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Cut to $3.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ThredUp to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

ThredUp Price Performance

ThredUp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,323. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 232.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 75.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

