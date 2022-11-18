ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Raymond James

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDUP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ThredUp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

TDUP stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $121.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.15.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

