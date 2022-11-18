Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $165.53 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01674578 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,885,965.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

