thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.50 ($7.73) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.98) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.95) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.26) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.49) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 2.1 %

thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.12 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €5.48 ($5.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,808,562 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($21.34) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($27.85). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.11.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

