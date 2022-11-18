Tigress Financial Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $202.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Tigress Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.15.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.94 and its 200-day moving average is $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $35,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 366.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 28.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 76.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

