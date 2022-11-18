TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.26 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.07-$3.11 EPS.
Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,703,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $79.40.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.32.
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $204,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
