Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Shares Up 1%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.49. 6,808 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Topcon Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

