Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 71,408 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $129,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.60. 55,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.91 and its 200-day moving average is $252.54. The company has a market cap of $200.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

