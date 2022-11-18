Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,877,025 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,877,025 shares during the period. Fortis makes up about 1.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 2.22% of Fortis worth $532,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Fortis by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,998 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 33.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fortis by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,507 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Fortis by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,811,000 after acquiring an additional 512,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,337,000 after purchasing an additional 413,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

FTS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.25%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

