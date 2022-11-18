Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,614,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645,192 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $141,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,151,298. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.