Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,854 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of PayPal worth $100,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $84.89. 261,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,951,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $207.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.



