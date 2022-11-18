Toronto Dominion Bank Has $110.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,862 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118,551 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $110,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,084,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $423,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Walt Disney Profile

DIS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.32. 225,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

