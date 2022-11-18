Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 2,850,000 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,850,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.64% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 27,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.39. 69,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

