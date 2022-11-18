Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 110,820 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,820 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $266,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,096 shares of company stock worth $12,383,977 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,143. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $339.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

