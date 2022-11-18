Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 118,722 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,722 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $119,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.00. 29,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.