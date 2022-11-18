Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 141,651 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,651 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $149,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 757.9% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,525. The stock has a market cap of $274.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.