Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.68

Totally plc (LON:TLY)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.68 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 31.33 ($0.37). Totally shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 726,594 shares traded.

Totally Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.69 million and a PE ratio of 3,350.00.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

