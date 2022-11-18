Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $3.15 at Credit Suisse Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $3.15 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COOK. William Blair cut Traeger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 148,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,123,599 shares in the company, valued at $26,458,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at $15,611,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Traeger by 615.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Traeger by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Traeger by 320.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,566,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Traeger

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.