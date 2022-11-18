TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

TransAlta Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.29 on Monday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.97.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TransAlta by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,054,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 355,130 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in TransAlta by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in TransAlta by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,447,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

