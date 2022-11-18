TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Minot Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Minot Capital LP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 3.6% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Minot Capital LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.7 %

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.50.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $16.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $618.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,981. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $565.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.69.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.