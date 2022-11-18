TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 6.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $204,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 over the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.50.

NYSE:TDG traded up $14.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $616.13. 1,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

