TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

