Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.69.
TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
