Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

