Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

About Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.