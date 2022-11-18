Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 161.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.39. 74,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,626. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.20.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,392 shares of company stock valued at $94,246,752. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

