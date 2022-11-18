Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 264.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,970 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Avnet worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after purchasing an additional 427,011 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,486,000 after purchasing an additional 160,391 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,517,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Avnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,457,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,153,000 after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.01. 3,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

