Trexquant Investment LP Buys 11,900 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Gartner by 100.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 7.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

IT traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,255. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.27.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,065 shares of company stock worth $9,126,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

