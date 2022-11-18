Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 21,362 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $223.30. 2,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.03 and its 200 day moving average is $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

