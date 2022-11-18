Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,189 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 893.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 351,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 316,492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $6,065,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 55.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 465,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $216,314. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 10,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,129. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

