Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Abiomed by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Abiomed by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,620,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.45 and its 200-day moving average is $271.84. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

