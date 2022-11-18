Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 246,939 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 580.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,939 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Tronox by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 910,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 124,819 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 297.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 33.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 126,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Tronox by 184.2% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 115,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,209. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.