Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $67,329,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,555 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 132,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,985,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

