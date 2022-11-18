Trexquant Investment LP Takes $5.46 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,771 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.60. 8,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,505. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

