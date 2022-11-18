Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Increases Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.886 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tri-Continental has increased its dividend by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.

Tri-Continental stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 42.7% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

