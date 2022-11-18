Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Increases Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.886 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Tri-Continental has increased its dividend by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.
Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.5 %
Tri-Continental stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $35.91.
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
