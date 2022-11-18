Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $59.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.47%.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Trinseo by 107.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

