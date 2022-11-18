Truist Financial Raises Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $205.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $143.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,191,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after buying an additional 132,490 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after buying an additional 128,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

