Trust Wallet Token Trading 92.6% Higher This Week (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $922.76 million and approximately $181.70 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00013356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 92.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.01646411 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00050411 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.23 or 0.01730147 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

