Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 74.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.09.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.