Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.04. Tuya shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 1,468 shares changing hands.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $519.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

About Tuya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tuya by 129.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tuya by 345.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 54,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

