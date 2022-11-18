Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.04. Tuya shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 1,468 shares changing hands.
Tuya Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $519.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
