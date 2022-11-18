Twin Tree Management LP Grows Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 2,914.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.60% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 177.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 245,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,070,462. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $51.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.