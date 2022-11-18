Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 153,367 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,367 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 1.30% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.34. 71,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

