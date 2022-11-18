Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWO. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Two Harbors Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.24%. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 846,198 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.