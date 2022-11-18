Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys 4,590 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.61. 394,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,279,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

