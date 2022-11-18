Tyler Stone Wealth Management Grows Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Upstart were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,958 shares of company stock valued at $110,447. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart Stock Down 1.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

Upstart stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,435. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.10 and a beta of 1.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $238.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.