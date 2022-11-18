Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $159,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,195,000 after buying an additional 277,628 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 46,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,491. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

