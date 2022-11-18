Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 28 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $107,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $5,182,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.1% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,465. The company has a market capitalization of $230.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

