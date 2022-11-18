Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 367 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $65,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. 41,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,185. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About PENN Entertainment

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. CBRE Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.