Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 385 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $2,101,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 31,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 455,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,078,824. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

