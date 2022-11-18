Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 395 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 106,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 189.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after buying an additional 310,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.78. 88,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.