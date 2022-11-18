Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,291,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.22. 67,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.